Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What is a SEC Filing?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.