Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Increased by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

