Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

