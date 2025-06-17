Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,800 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.