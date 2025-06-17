Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 15.3% – Should You Buy?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 869.80 ($11.80) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.75). 3,262,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,158,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($10.20).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($33,047,128.74). 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
