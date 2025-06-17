The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,211.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 619,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

