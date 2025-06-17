Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.39% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,209,000 after buying an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,306,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after buying an additional 739,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

