Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,800 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 80.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

L opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

