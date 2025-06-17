Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 265.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.