Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,004 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

