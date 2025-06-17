Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – June 14th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, luxury watches, premium automobiles and fine jewelry—known for their premium pricing, strong brand cachet and exclusivity. These equities tend to benefit from rising global wealth and consumer confidence, often exhibiting greater pricing power and resilience to competition. However, because they rely on discretionary spending, their performance can be sensitive to economic downturns and shifts in consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.58. 877,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,129. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $4.96. 3,487,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,034. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $560.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.53.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $16.31. 166,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,376. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $889.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,723. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

