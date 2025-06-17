Top Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Comcast, Western Digital, and Fair Isaac are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are equities of companies whose primary business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or gaming—directly to consumers over the internet in real time. These firms typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or pay-per-view models. As growth-oriented investments, streaming stocks tend to trade on metrics like subscriber counts, engagement levels and content spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. 180,270,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,508,483. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded down $16.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.49. 4,342,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. 13,143,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.53. 1,124,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 17,189,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,054,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 10,554,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,785.08. 268,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,892.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,921.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,365.00 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

