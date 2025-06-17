Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – June 14th

Circle Internet Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, Robin Energy, Houston American Energy, Spring Valley Acquisition, and SharpLink Gaming are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations fall on the lower end of the spectrum—commonly defined as between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider. Because these firms are still growing and may lack the scale of larger corporations, they can offer higher return potential in exchange for greater volatility and operational risk. Investors in small-caps typically seek to capitalize on untapped growth opportunities that larger, more established companies no longer provide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE CRCL traded up $27.21 on Friday, hitting $133.75. 33,662,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,199,574. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. 149,683,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,103,660. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $63.66. 31,769,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Shares of RBNE traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,527,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,049. Robin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

Houston American Energy (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

NYSE:HUSA traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 28,706,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,250. The company has a market cap of $245.50 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.39. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,819,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $23.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,023,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,303. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

