Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,700 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE FNF opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

