Analysts Set Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Price Target at $71.57

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dayforce by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dayforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.
NYSE DAY opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
