Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4%

DOC stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.