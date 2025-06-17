Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after buying an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after buying an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,697,000 after buying an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after buying an additional 864,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,554,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.