Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

