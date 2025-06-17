Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $13.39

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,093.33. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

