Vicus Capital Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 534,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

