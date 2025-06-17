Vicus Capital Sells 2,004 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 205,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

