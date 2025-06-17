AA Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.9% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,866,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

