Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

