StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Abigail H. Perkins Sells 10,112 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $851,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,148. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after buying an additional 976,587 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,989,000 after purchasing an additional 949,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,915,000 after purchasing an additional 567,196 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,593,000 after purchasing an additional 193,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 414,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

