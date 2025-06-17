Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 579,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

