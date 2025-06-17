Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,609 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 132,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSCR opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.