Inscription Capital LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 508,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

