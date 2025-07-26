Desjardins Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:RCI FY2026 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.