Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.19. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3786 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.