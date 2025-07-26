Assetmark Inc. Purchases 541,057 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $55,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 937,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 613,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

