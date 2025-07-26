EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $225,115.80 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $225,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,295,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,373,442.40. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $54,326.79.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $100,509.85.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,973 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,462.45.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $87,782.80.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,296 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $175,182.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,789 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $47,985.78.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,711 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $197,504.22.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $42,367.05.

On Monday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 20,045 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,630.20.

On Thursday, May 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $14,250.00.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.05. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays increased their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

