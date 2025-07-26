Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Senior Officer Purchases C$207,741.60 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 473,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,741.60.

Donald Robert Njegovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Thursday, July 24th, Donald Robert Njegovan purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Donald Robert Njegovan acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,460.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 2.2%

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on Osisko Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$1.00 price objective on Osisko Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

