Tarun Lal Buys 8,060 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Tarun Lal acquired 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $251,955.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $251,955.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.