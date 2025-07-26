Robert Randolph Morse Sells 27,749 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 27,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $295,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,077,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,780,295.30. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,859 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $270,485.14.

On Monday, July 21st, Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,701 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $272,430.60.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.41. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

