Piper Sandler Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,402.15. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $885,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.