Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $278,625.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $278,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 952,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,235,415.52. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after buying an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after buying an additional 1,739,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 290,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
