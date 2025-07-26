Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $278,625.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $278,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 952,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,235,415.52. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after buying an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after buying an additional 1,739,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 290,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

