Assetmark Inc. Buys 38,122 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,545,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

