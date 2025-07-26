Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Humacyte by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humacyte by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.