Bank of America Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $27.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

