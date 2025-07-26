Insider Selling: BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells 15,250 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $246,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,766.53. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BV Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BVFL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.49. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BV Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BV Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BV Financial
About BV Financial
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BV Financial
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.