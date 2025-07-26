Insider Selling: BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells 15,250 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $246,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,766.53. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BV Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVFL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.49. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BV Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BV Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BV Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

