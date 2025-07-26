NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $12,931,500.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $12,931,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,273,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,806,189,454.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total transaction of $12,939,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total transaction of $12,794,250.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

