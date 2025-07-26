EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $357,133.20 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $357,133.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,971.80. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $347,512.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $338,034.40.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

