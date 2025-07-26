Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Barclays

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.10.

Medpace Stock Down 1.8%

MEDP stock opened at $447.49 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Medpace by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medpace by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

