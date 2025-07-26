Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.87.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:NOW opened at $968.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,000.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $953.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,360,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

