John Bicket Sells 45,952 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,776,963.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,395,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,958,068.49. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, John Bicket sold 124,048 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $4,698,938.24.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Bicket sold 56,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,200,751.86.

On Tuesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 113,887 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $4,407,426.90.

On Tuesday, June 24th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,010,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 25.0% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

