Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $973,315,191.49 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

