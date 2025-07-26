Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,782 Shares

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,842.96. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $660.92 on Friday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.10 and a 1-year high of $689.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.98 and its 200-day moving average is $585.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $626.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.