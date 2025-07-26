Assetmark Inc. Acquires 66,669 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.74% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 259,458 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 89,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,219 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

