iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

