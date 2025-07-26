Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $10.78. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 14,805 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.